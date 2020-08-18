Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 175,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

