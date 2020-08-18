Brokerages Set HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) PT at $16.00

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

HAYPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY remained flat at $$14.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

