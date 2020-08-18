Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGHC shares. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth $21,515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National General in the 4th quarter worth $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National General by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in National General by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NGHC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,303. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07. National General has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National General will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

