Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price at $13.55

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 544,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,935. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

