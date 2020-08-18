Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,021,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 149,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 49,566 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

BPY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 105,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,130. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

