Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

BRKL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 202,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $814.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 352,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

