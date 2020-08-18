Bryce Youngren Sells 5,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 2.39. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
