Bryce Youngren Sells 5,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 2.39. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

