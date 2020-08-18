BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Capitalization Tops $241,165.51

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $241,165.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

