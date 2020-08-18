Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $336.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.74 million. Cable One reported sales of $284.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $24.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,903.03. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,333. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,806.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,727.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.