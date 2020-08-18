Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

