Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Camtek stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 83,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.79. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Camtek by 516.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

