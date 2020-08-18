Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,740 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 76.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.86.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.13. 1,119,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,622. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

