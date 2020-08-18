Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 7,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

CAT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. 1,553,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,736. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

