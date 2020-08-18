Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $78,483,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $75,079,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.42.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

