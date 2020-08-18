Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.49. 30,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $611.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.