Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 36,220 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after purchasing an additional 396,890 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 1,484,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

