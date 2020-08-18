Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,397,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 898,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

