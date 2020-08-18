Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 571,095 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,095 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 48.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

WELL stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 2,278,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,851. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

