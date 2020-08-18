Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

