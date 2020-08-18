CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Solera National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLRK) Financial Review

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBTX and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 21.67% 6.63% 1.00% Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 2.37 $50.52 million $2.02 8.10 Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.41 $3.56 million N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

CBTX beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

