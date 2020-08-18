CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 509,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,777. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

