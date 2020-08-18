Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $263,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $30.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.48. 15,445,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $496.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

