Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.76. 2,816,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

