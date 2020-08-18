Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

