Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.77 and its 200 day moving average is $340.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

