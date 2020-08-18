Cedar Capital LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,898. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

