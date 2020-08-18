Cedar Capital LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. The stock had a trading volume of 998,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.