Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. 5,600,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.