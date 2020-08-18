Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.62. 407,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,672. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

