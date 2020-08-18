Cedar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 6,399,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

