Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. 2,856,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.