Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

Shares of MA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.84. The company has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

