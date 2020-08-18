Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

CELC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celcuity by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celcuity by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

