Celldex Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The company has a market cap of $403.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

