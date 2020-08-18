Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the May 14th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 798.1 days.

CLNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

CLNXF stock remained flat at $$63.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.