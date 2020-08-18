Cemex SAB de CV (CX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

8/13/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

8/5/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

8/4/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

7/17/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.90 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.70 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.10.

6/30/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Shares of CX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 310,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 291,464 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.