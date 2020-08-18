CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $914.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $872.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.00 million. CF Industries reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 1,955,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,262. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

