CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.01. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.38. 1,955,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

