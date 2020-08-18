Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $73,024.02 and $2.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00138684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.01827575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00135932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 403,591,328 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

