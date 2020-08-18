Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.51. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

