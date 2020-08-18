Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

