Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.84.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.