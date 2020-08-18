China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 858,635 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in China Mobile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in China Mobile by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

CHL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.9871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

