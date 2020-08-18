Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.