Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cisco Systems worth $490,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,493,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

