Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1,251.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

NYSE C traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,041,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

