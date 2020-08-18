Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.46. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.