Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.46. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

