CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

