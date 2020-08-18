Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Coca-Cola worth $397,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $48.21. 9,023,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,111. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

